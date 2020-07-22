First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.17

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.17 and last traded at $96.03, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $351,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,246,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,240,000 after acquiring an additional 412,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

