First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.33.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.72. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

