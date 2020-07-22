First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other First Merchants news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $89,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.