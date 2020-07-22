First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 208,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 493,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

FR stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.