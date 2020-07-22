First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FHN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $9.52 on Monday. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.60.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Horizon National by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Horizon National by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Horizon National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 661,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

