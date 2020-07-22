First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 38.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 453,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,907,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. UBS Group cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

