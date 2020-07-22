First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.