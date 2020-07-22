First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

