FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SCE opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.94. Surface Transforms has a 12 month low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.36).

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

