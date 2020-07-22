Financial Survey: Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe 190.52% 5.70% 2.52% ARMOUR Residential REIT -154.29% 11.20% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northstar Realty Europe and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 1 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Northstar Realty Europe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe $121.97 million 7.02 $207.41 million N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.43 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.29

Northstar Realty Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

