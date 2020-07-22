Financial Review: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) & Datable Technology (NYSE:TTMZF)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Twilio and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 5 17 0 2.77 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twilio presently has a consensus target price of $203.95, suggesting a potential downside of 21.71%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -28.85% -5.07% -4.22% Datable Technology -136.58% N/A -265.66%

Risk and Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -4.49, meaning that its share price is 549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Datable Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.13 billion 32.16 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -142.36 Datable Technology $1.18 million 2.20 -$1.67 million N/A N/A

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twilio beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

