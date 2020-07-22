Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $308.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

