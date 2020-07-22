Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,394 shares of company stock valued at $17,853,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

