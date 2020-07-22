Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,136,000 after buying an additional 485,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,149,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstService by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 876,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

