Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

YETI stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

