Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

