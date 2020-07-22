Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

