Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 906 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

