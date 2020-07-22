Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,814 Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 105.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Inovalon by 26.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after buying an additional 393,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 539.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INOV opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

