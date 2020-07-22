Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 138 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,300,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,938,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $429.02 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $446.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 186.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

