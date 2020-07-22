Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.84. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

