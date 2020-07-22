Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

XBI stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

