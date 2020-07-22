Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $385.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.64 and its 200-day moving average is $350.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

