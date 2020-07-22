Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,524,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155,482 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 437,305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 437,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 100,146 shares in the last quarter.

WU opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

