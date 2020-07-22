Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

NASDAQ FB opened at $241.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

