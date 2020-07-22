Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,318 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1,331.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

