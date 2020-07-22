Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.74.

Equinix stock opened at $725.98 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $735.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $701.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

