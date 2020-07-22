Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after buying an additional 357,272 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $23,559,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $19,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

