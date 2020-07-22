Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 281.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

