Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $75,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 786 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $21,186,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

