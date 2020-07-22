Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $72,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $112.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.