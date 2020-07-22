Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $70,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $403.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.24. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $409.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

