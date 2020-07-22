Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $68,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.