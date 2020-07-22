Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $67,000 in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $4,464,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Upland Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $897.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

