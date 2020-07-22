Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $66,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 9.4% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

