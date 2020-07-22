Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $63,000 in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FirstCash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in FirstCash by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

