Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $53,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.53. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

