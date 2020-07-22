Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 148.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

