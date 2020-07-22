Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,920.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,555.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,456.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,368.11. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

