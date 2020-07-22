Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

