Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,088.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $558,667. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

AMGN opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

