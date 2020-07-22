Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 911.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.