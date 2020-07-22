Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 16,288.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

