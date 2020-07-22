Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock worth $596,739,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

