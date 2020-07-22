Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

