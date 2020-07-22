Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

