Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 180 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $291.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,408,299. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

