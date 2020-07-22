Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

