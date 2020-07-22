Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 715 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 444.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 243,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

