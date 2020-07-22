Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 87,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 763.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 126,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 111,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

